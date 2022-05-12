Hamster Market Capitalization Achieves $4.92 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 34% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $330,865.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00588567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,109.04 or 1.97039870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.37 or 0.06775415 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.