Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,330,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,895,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 775,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,771. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

