Gulden Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $13,801.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00224242 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003588 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

