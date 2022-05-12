Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 78.2% in April

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the April 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ GFAI opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardforce AI (GFAI)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.