Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 78.2% in April

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the April 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GFAI opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.