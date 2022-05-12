Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGAL. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
