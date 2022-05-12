Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGAL. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

