Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Groupon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Groupon stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 85,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,807. The firm has a market cap of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Groupon has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $49.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,859,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,783,510 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

