Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 306929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$45.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

