Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

