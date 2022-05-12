Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGII opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Green Globe International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.14.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; and flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers, as well as manufactures private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

