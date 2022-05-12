Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.