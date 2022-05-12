Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $926.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

