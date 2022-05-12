Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of GRAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

