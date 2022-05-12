Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,963. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $2,914,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.