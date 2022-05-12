Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 386,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,963. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

