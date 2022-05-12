Governor DAO Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 38.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $430,430.56 and approximately $58,626.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00584054 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,280.66 or 2.09325373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

