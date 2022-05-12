Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $610.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

