Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Financial Survey

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Gorman-Rupp has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Enovis.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.89 $71.66 million $1.38 45.97 Gorman-Rupp $378.32 million 2.07 $29.85 million $1.15 26.09

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Gorman-Rupp 7.65% 9.97% 7.77%

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Enovis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers' representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

