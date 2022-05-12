GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, reports. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

GDRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 47,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

