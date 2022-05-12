Golff (GOF) Trading 46.7% Lower Over Last Week

Golff (GOF) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Golff has a market capitalization of $524,985.20 and approximately $2.80 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golff has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

