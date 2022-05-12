Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

