Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 67,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

