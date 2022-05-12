Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.08.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,223. The company has a market cap of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.