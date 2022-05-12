Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12,383.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,692 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

