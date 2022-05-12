Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Down 6%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.91. 36,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 38,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter.

