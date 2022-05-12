Glenview Trust Co Sells 851 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.76. 240,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,728. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

