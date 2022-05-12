Glenview Trust Co Sells 72,552 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,552 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,348,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,293. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

