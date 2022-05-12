Glenview Trust Co Sells 601 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,563,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,687 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.48. 280,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

