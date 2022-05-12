Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,937 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

