Glenview Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,648,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.38. 42,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.46 and its 200 day moving average is $336.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.46 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

