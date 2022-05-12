Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,228 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 19,646,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,078,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

