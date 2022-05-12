Glenview Trust Co Purchases 311 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.41. 1,016,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

