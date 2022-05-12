Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.11. 2,665,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,226. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

