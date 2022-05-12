Glenview Trust Co Has $4.06 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Waters by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $311.31. 8,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.44 and a 200-day moving average of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

