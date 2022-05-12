Glenview Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 327,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.