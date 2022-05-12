Glenview Trust Co Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,167. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

