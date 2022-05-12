Glenview Trust Co Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 128,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,378,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 66,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,062. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

