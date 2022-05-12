Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.54. The company had a trading volume of 876,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.