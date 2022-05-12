Glenview Trust Co Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,944 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

