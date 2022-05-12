Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 279,000 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. 141,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,790. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38.

