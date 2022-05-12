Glenview Trust Co Buys 957 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $620.26. 15,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,313. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $681.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.40.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

