Glenview Trust Co Buys 4,878 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $234.91. 332,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,316. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.