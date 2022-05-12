Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.95. 916,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.41. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

