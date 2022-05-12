Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.62. 80,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,234. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.67 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

