Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after buying an additional 396,259 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. 4,045,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

