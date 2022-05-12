Glenview Trust Co Acquires 541 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 216,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,104. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.