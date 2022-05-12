Glenview Trust Co Acquires 4,202 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,032,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.21. 2,546,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

