Glenview Trust Co Acquires 14,006 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $128,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.56. 10,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

