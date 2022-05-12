Glenview Trust Co Acquires 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.95. 146,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,071. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.