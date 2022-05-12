Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 580

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.27) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.00) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 556.86 ($6.87).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 446.56 ($5.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

