GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,248.67.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.